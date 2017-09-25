WATCH LIVE @ 1:30pm: UofL's Bobby Petrino holds his weekly news conference

LIVE ON WAVE3.com: After suffering their first loss of the season, the Louisville Cardinals won big Saturday afternoon over Kent State. Next up: The Murray State Racers. before the Cards and the Racers meet, UofL head coach Bobby Petrino gives us the latest on his team during his weekly news conference. Tune into the WAVE 3 News Live Stream at 1:30 p.m. and get the latest on the Cards. To watch, just click on the appropriate link:

ONLINE or ON THE WAVE 3 NEWS MOBILE APP