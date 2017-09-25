2nd suspect charged with murder in deadly Shively stabbing

Rebecca Box is charged with murder in the death of Lindsey Royalty. (Source: LMDC)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A woman is charged with murder for her alleged role in a stabbing death that happened in Shively.

Rebecca Box, 31, was arrested Friday at the Louisville Metro Police station. She is accused of conspiring with Chadwick York to kill Lindsey Royalty and cover up the crime.

Royalty was stabbed to death at a home on Neblett Avenue on July 24. Chris Eskridge was also stabbed; he survived.

>> PREVIOUS: Report: Shively victims confronted suspect about vehicle break-in before stabbing

Detectives found text messages from Box telling York she would help him hide the bodies after the murder, according to a police report. She also told York they should delete the messages from their phones.

Box told investigators York intended to rob the victims but things changed when Eskridge armed himself.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Suspect in TN church shooting charged with murder

+ 1 person injured in apartment fire

+ Taking Back Your Streets picnic brings solidarity to community

She said she cooperated with York because he threatened to harm her and her daughters.

Box is charged with murder, robbery and tampering with physical evidence. York is charged with murder, assault, burglary, criminal mischief and probation violation.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.