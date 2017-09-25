Pres. Trump to talk tax reform in Indianapolis - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Pres. Trump to talk tax reform in Indianapolis

By Charles Gazaway, Digital Content Producer
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - President Donald Trump will be visiting the Hoosier state this week.

The White House says Mr. Trump will be in Indianapolis on Wednesday afternoon.

He will speak on tax reform during a stop at the Indiana State Fairgrounds.

This story will be updated.

