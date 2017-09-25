Police kill man in Vegas hospital who grabbed stun gun

(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP). Las Vegas police work on the scene of an officer-involved shooting at University Medical Center on Monday, Sept. 25, 2017, in Las Vegas. Authorities say a man shot dead by a patrol officer was in pol...

(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP). Police Capt. Kelly McMahill briefs the media on an officer-involved shooting at University Medical Center on Monday, Sept. 25, 2017, in Las Vegas. Authorities said a man in police custody inside the ...

(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP). Police Capt. Kelly McMahill briefs the media on an officer-involved shooting at University Medical Center on Monday, Sept. 25, 2017, in Las Vegas. Authorities said a man in police custody inside the ...

By KEN RITTERAssociated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) - Police shot and killed a man wielding a stun gun early Monday in the emergency ward of a Las Vegas hospital, where he had been taken after his arrest on a felony arrest warrant, authorities said.

The man got the stun gun from a bag left by a jail guard with the man alone in a small room at University Medical Center, Las Vegas police Capt. Kelly McMahill said.

The 4:15 a.m. shooting happened when a hospital security officer re-entered the room with the nurse and the suspect pointed the stun gun at him, McMahill said.

The security officer left the room to get help and found a police officer who went into the room and saw the man pointing the stun gun at the nurse. The officer fired once as the suspect was turning toward him, McMahill said.

McMahill did not say whether the security officer was armed when he re-entered the room. Security video reviewed by investigators showed the suspect taking the stun gun from the guard's bag, McMahill said.

The man was declared dead shortly after the shooting. Police did not identify him, the officer, the jail guard, the security officer or the nurse.

The man had been arrested shortly before 11 p.m. Sunday on the warrant on an unspecified charge after he allegedly threatened suicide, said he had a gun and was "going to blast it out with cops," McMahill said.

Police officers found him unconscious near a bus stop in a business neighborhood about 2.5 miles (4 kilometers) west of the Las Vegas Strip, and he was taken to the hospital after jailers determined he was too incoherent to be admitted at the Clark County Detention Center.

The stun gun was inside an equipment bag also containing shackles and paperwork that the corrections officer brought with him to the hospital for his assignment monitoring the suspect.

McMahill said police officers knew the suspect's background because they "have dealt with him on other suicide-type events, crisis intervention."

The officer who fired the shot was placed on paid leave pending reviews of the shooting by the police department and the district attorney's office.

Investigators will probe whether the jail guard violated policies and procedures by leaving the suspect alone in the room and leaving the bag with the stun gun in the room, Officer Larry Hadfield said.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.