Henderson woman arrested for DUI with 2-year-old child

Police say a Henderson woman drove under the influence with her young child in the car.

Autumn Kemp, 35, is facing charges of endangering the welfare of a minor, DUI with aggravating circumstances, and resisting arrest.

Police say they were called to a gas station on Highway 41 just after 6:00 p.m. Sunday after getting reports that a woman was acting strange and possibly intoxicated.

Officers say when they got there Kemp was holding her two-year-old son and jerking around, almost to the point of dropping the child.

Police say she had marijuana in her purse and several pills.

The child was placed with a family member.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.