VIDEO: UofL's Bobby Petrino riffs on Trump, kneeling and the freedom of choice

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - UofL football coach Bobby Petrino spoke to reporters at his weekly media availability on Monday, and was asked about what he told his players following a weekend that saw President Trump tweeting about NFL protests. 

Watch the full news conference below; talk about the national anthem and kneeling and Trump begins at about the eight-minute mark:

