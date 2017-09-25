VIDEO: UofL's Bobby Petrino riffs on Trump, kneeling and the freedom of choice

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - UofL football coach Bobby Petrino spoke to reporters at his weekly media availability on Monday, and was asked about what he told his players following a weekend that saw President Trump tweeting about NFL protests.
Watch the full news conference below; talk about the national anthem and kneeling and Trump begins at about the eight-minute mark:
Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.
725 S. Floyd Street
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 585-2201
publicfile@wave3.com
(502) 561-4140EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.