Man charged with murder in Jennings Co. shooting death

NORTH VERNON, IN (WAVE) - An argument ended with one Jennings County, Indiana man dead and another under arrested after a shooting.

Kelly Smith, 50, of North Vernon, was taken into custody Sept. 23. He was booked into the Jennings County Jail on murder, reckless homicide and aggravated battery charges.

According to the Jennings County Sheriff's Department, the shooting happened just before midnight Sept. 22 at Smith's home. During a 911 call, Smith said he had shot Carl McMurtrey, 40, of North Vernon, after the two got into an argument.

On Thursday, police had come to Smith's home looking for McMurtrey, who was wanted on an outstanding warrant. Detectives had been told McMurtrey was living in a detached garage at Smith's home. Following the visit by police, Smith told McMurtrey he could no longer live there.

Detectives said McMurtrey returned to Smith's home the next day and the men started arguing inside Smith's home. After being threatened by McMurtrey each time he told him to leave, Smith told detectives that he got a gun and shot McMurtrey in the pelvic area.

While Smith called 911, the two others at the home tried to help McMurtrey until first responders arrived. McMurtrey was taken to a North Vernon hospital where he later died.

The gun used in the shooting, a .357 magnum, was recovered at the scene.

In addition to Smith, two who tried to help McMurtrey were also arrested. Ariana B. Carpenter, 43 of North Vernon, and Tanner R. Cornett, 21 of North Vernon, were taken into custody on drug-related charges.

