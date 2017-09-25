Suspect charged in shooting at Newburg block party

The shooting happened on Sept. 17 in the 5000 block of Lively Court. The victim was hit multiple times but survived.More >>
The Louisville theme park announced a complimentary day at the park available for all active-duty officers, firefighters, EMTs and their families.More >>
Police say the man was protesting the unfair treatment of his child.More >>
A judge has permanently blocked Indiana from enforcing provisions of a law banning abortions sought due to fetal genetic abnormalities and requiring that aborted fetuses be buried or cremated.More >>
Looking to shed costs in the wake of the failed merger with Aetna, Humana has announced that it is offering early retirement to employees who are age 55 and older.More >>
