Suspect charged with shooting during block party

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - One of two men being sought in connection with a shooting that left the victim with multiple wounds has been arrested.

Brian L. Voltz, 38, of Louisville, is charged with assault and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

An arrest warrant says Voltz and another person fired multiple shots at a man on September 17. The victim, who was wounded in both legs and one arm, said Voltz and the second person approached him during a block party in the 5000 block of Lively Court, pulled out handguns and fired at him multiple times.

The victim was taken to University of Louisville Hospital for treatment but was able to identify Voltz and the co-defendant from photos.

Voltz is being held on a $25,000 cash bond following his arraignment this morning. He is scheduled back in court October 5.

