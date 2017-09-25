Keeneland to host Penny Chenery's Celebration of Life

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Celebration of Life is scheduled for October 9 to honor the life of Penny Chenery.

Reports say speakers at the service, which will be will at the Keeneland Sales Pavilion, will include Chenery's children, friends and members of the racing community.

RELATED STORY

+ Secretariat owner Penny Chenery dies

Chenery was the owner of Secretariat and also helped break down barriers for women in racing. She died at age 95 on Sept. 16 at her Boulder, Colorado home following a stroke.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.