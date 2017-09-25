Police search for 2 suspects in Paducah, KY shooting

According to officers with the Paducah Police Department, they are looking for two suspects involved in a shooting last week.

Officials said it happened around 2 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 19 at the 2700 block of Madison Street in Paducah, Kentucky.

The victim is identified as 21-year-old Jordan C. Riley, 21.

Police describe the suspects are two black males in their late teens or early 20s, described as dark-skinned, clean shaven, about 5-feet-8 and thin. One of the suspects possibly goes by the street name “Playboy.”

Police were called to Baptist Health Paducah, where Riley had sought treatment for a gunshot wound. Riley told officers was in an argument with a man he knows as “Playboy” and another man in an alley behind his home.

Riley said “Playboy” and the other man began to walk away when the unknown man turned around and began shooting at him. Riley said he was struck, and went to the hospital.

Anyone with information about the incident or the men’s identities is asked to call the Paducah Police Department at 270/444-8550 or Crime Stoppers at 443-TELL.

