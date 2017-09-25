Serial burglar sentenced to 20 years in prison

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison in connection to a string of robberies in Jefferson County.

Police say Dustin Kimberlin admitted to breaking into 24 homes in Jefferson and Oldham Counties between December, 2015 to February, 2016.

He pled guilty to several charges, including 24 counts of burglary.

