Healthcare giant offering early retirement packages

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Looking to shed costs in the wake of the failed merger with Aetna, Humana has announced that it is offering early retirement to employees who are age 55 and older.

Workers who choose early retirement will get a severance package equal to pay of two weeks per each year of service, maxing out at 52 weeks.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ WISH Awards 2017: Athletic skill, courage and leadership top the list

+ VP Mike Pence says Sen. Paul is wrong on Graham-Cassidy bill

+ Keeneland to host Penny Chenery's Celebration of Life

Despite the failure of the merger in February, the healthcare giant's stock has surged. It closed today at $237 per share.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.