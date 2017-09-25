Parent who recorded confrontation with bus driver arrested - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Parent who recorded confrontation with bus driver arrested

By Charles Gazaway, Digital Content Producer
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The confrontation between a Pike County parent and a school bus driver has landed the parent in jail.

The suspect, Bennie Gooslin, videotaped the entire confrontation. Gooslin was protesting the unfair treatment of his child.

After being told by the bus driver to get off the bus, Gooslin stayed aboard and continued to yell.

Police say there were children on the bus at the time, and Gooslin blocked the entrance.

Gooslin is charged with obstruction governmental operations, harassment - no physical contact, and menacing.

