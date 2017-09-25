Kentucky Kingdom offers free admission to first responders

The free offer for first responders is available during the park's final weekend of the 2017 season. (Source: Kentucky Kingdom)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Kentucky Kingdom will offer a weekend of free entry to local first responders, thanking them for their service.

The Louisville theme park announced a complimentary day at the park available for all active-duty officers, firefighters, EMTs and their families.

This offer can be used Saturday or Sunday - Sept. 20 or Oct. 1. It's the final weekend of operation for the park this season.

All rides and attractions, as well as the water park, will be open.

Kentucky Kingdom is working with local agencies to distribute the free tickets.

