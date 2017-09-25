Jerry Jones, Cowboys kneel before national anthem ahead of game

The gesture comes after an NFL weekend when more than 200 players sat or took a knee during the national anthem across the league.More >>
The gesture comes after an NFL weekend when more than 200 players sat or took a knee during the national anthem across the league.More >>
Players, owners and commissioners past and present chastised the president for his divisive remarks, but the angriest responses came from players upset that he'd insulted their mothers.More >>
Players, owners and commissioners past and present chastised the president for his divisive remarks, but the angriest responses came from players upset that he'd insulted their mothers.More >>
Some of the New Orleans Saints players chose to sit down during the national anthem on Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers, causing some fans to boycott the team.More >>
Some of the New Orleans Saints players chose to sit down during the national anthem on Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers, causing some fans to boycott the team.More >>