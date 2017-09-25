Jerry Jones, Cowboys kneel before national anthem ahead of game

The gesture comes after an NFL weekend when more than 200 players sat or took a knee during the national anthem across the league. (Source: AP Photo/Matt York)

(RNN) – The Dallas Cowboys, joined by owner Jerry Jones, locked arms and took a knee before the national anthem ahead of Monday night’s game against the Arizona Cardinals.

The team stood during the national anthem.

The gesture comes after an NFL weekend when more than 200 players sat or took a knee during the national anthem across the league. Some teams, such as the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Seattle Seahawks, chose to stay in the tunnel during the anthem.

The protests that have been going on since last season, expanded after President Donald Trump’s public criticism of players who kneel or sit during the national anthem. Trump also criticized the NFL during his speech in Huntsville, AL, on Sept. 22.

Jones, the Cowboys owner, has spoken openly about his thoughts on the protests. He said that he does not support players doing anything but standing for the national anthem. In 2016, he said that he was disappointed in the players who chose to protest during the playing of the Star-Spangled Banner.

Colin Kaepernick started the national anthem protest on Aug 26, 2016, when he sat during the national anthem before a preseason game for the San Francisco 49ers. Kaepernick opted out of his contract with the 49ers this year, and is currently a free agent.

Copyright 2017 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.