Retaliation, gangs tied to uptick in shootings

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - For more than 20 days, there was not a single homicide in Metro Louisville.

However, that quickly changed once a man was shot outside a home near 16th and Prentice Streets last Monday.

"I was told that night things were going to escalate and there would be retaliation," Metro Councilman David James said. "That's exactly what took place."

The retaliation began Thursday near Victory Park, about three blocks away from Monday's crime scene.

There was a drive-by triple shooting on Greenwood Avenue. The shooting left one person dead.

Friday, there was another triple shooting, this time in the Smoketown neighborhood.

No one died, but the shootings have been linked together.

"The information from the folks on the street is that many of incidents are involving people that are affiliated with, or are members of gangs," James said.

The shootings are said to be stemming from rival entities from the east and west sides of town.

Councilman James said the same thing happened last summer.

Metro Council is planning to end its Public Safety Committee meetings this year with possible solutions to the issue. They will have a primary focus on the jail.

"One of the problems I've been hearing very recently from the police department is they have been working extra hard to arrest people, but the jail is forced to release them because of the overcrowding situation," James said.

Some of those people have been accused of murder and could be affiliated with a gang.

"That is something that we really need to address," James said.

