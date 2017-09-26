Secretary of State rejects claim Kentucky has more registered voters than adults

An activist group claims 41 Kentucky counties have more registered voters than adults living there. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - An activist group claims 41 Kentucky counties have more registered voters than adults living there.

The right-wing Indiana-based Public Interest Legal Foundation (PILF) is requesting some voter information from counties around the nation, including in Kentucky, which is said ranks worst in the nation.

Secretary of State Allison Lundergan Grimes strongly rejects the claim.

"It's a blatant attempt to try to grab an unfounded headline," Grimes said. "We want voters to have confidence in this process."

She said PILF used outdated, inexact census data in its claim.

"It is an estimate, and any comparison to our state rolls is just inaccurate an unfounded," Grimes said.

Statewide there are around 80,000 more adults than registered voters.

Grimes said to prevent issues, anytime someone is deemed mentally incompetent, convicted of a felony, or dies, a notification is automatically sent to the Secretary of State's office and they are removed as a registered voter.

On top of that, Grimes boasts that new safeguards block against fraud.

"We'll have an accurate recording of that electronic image of your signature, what form of identification you used to check in," Grimes said.

She said removals happen daily - more than 350,000 since she's been in office.

PILF claimed Kentucky's number are, "particularly concerning given the Secretary of State's belligerent, public refusals to share voter data."

"We don't need their personal identity, especially their home address, phone number, affiliation, last four digits of their social security number, compromised," Grimes told WAVE 3 News.

Grimes said she will continue to reject the President's request for data, and the group's claim of possible fraud.

Her office does plan to respond to the group, but it's not the first time they've seen a similar request.

