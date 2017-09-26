Local teen becomes new Kidz Bop star

Cooper says his favorite part about Kidz Bop is going on tour. (Source: Kidz Bop)

Cooper's parents weren't expecting him to land a gig on his first audition ever, but he did it! (Source: WAVE 3 News)

Cooper Hounshell, from Oldham County, is featured as a Kidz Bop performer in videos and on tour. (Source: Kidz Bop)

LAGRANGE, KY (WAVE) - If you have a kid, it's likely you've heard and listened to a lot of Kidz Bop. It's children recording popular hit tunes, making them kid-friendly. What you may not realize is that one of the new stars is from WAVE Country.

Thousands of kids from across the country auditioned to be one of the next Kidz Bop kids. Only six were chosen, including Oldham County's Cooper Hounshell, who is just 13-years-old.

"It's like a dream come true to be honest. It's so great," Cooper said recently while relaxing on the deck of his parents' LaGrange home.

>> More Community news from wave3.com

So how did this former Oldham County Middle School kid, used to ziplining in his backyard with his little brother Carter, end up with a 3 year contract, touring the country?

"I couldn't believe it," said his father Travis Hounshell.

Cooper joined Louisville agency Heyman Talent that got the word about the audition. Cooper liked to do karaoke and the "Just Dance" video game, and his Mom had also signed him up for dance classes at the 360 Dance Studio in Louisville.

"Think something Cooper might want to do?" mom Chelse Hounshell asked her husband about the audition. It was Cooper's first audition, ever. His father says he thought it would be something fun for him to try.

They admit they weren't expecting that first audition, which was recorded, would lead to a Skype interview, then an in-person interview in Los Angeles, and eventually being cast.

"I came home from school and said 'Oh Mom, did I get it.' And she's like 'yes, you got it.' And I ran outside and screamed," Cooper said with a smile.

Travis remembers his first thought, "Wow, now what are we going to do?"

It's a huge life change for the family. Cooper has to be based in L.A.

"Going out there and finding a place to live. Trying to navigate Los Angeles. Scared with traffic," Chelse said.

Mom still works for Humana. Dad is an associate principal at Oldham County Middle School. So far they've managed with frequent trips back home.

Looking at the CD's with Cooper's picture all over it reminds them what's changed.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ WISH Awards 2017: Athletic skill, courage and leadership top the list

+ Parent who recorded confrontation with bus driver arrested

+ Kentucky Kingdom offers free admission to first responders

"We barely knew each other (then)," Cooper says of the picture of the six singers. "Got makeovers the day before."

Cooper's makeover included lighter hair and a different cut.

His school is now online. Time is spent rehearsing, recording, and touring.

"It's probably my favorite part about being a Kidz Bop performer is going on tour and performing," Cooper said.

"To watch his interaction with kids, making their day," Travis said. "Makes me so proud of him."

Cooper hopes his time in the spotlight is just beginning.

"I want to do acting, modeling, singing, dancing, anything," Cooper says with a big smile.

Kidz Bop performs more than 50 shows a year. Unfortunately none are scheduled in the near future for Louisville.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All Rights Reserved.