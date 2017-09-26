Toddler left alone in hot car at Disney resort

ORLANDO, FL (WKMG/CNN) – A woman was arrested Monday after a 2-year-old girl was found in an unattended hot car in the parking lot of a Walt Disney World resort.

Walt Disney World security noticed the toddler in the vehicle, parked in an employee lot at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa, around 1 p.m., according to a news release from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

The car’s windows were down a few inches, it was not running and the doors were unlocked, according to deputies. The outside temperature was forecast to be around 90 degrees.

Security officials removed the child from the vehicle. Alert and conscious, the girl was taken to the nearest hospital in stable condition.

“You don’t leave a kid in a car. I don’t care how hot it is. Even with the engine running and the air conditioning on, you shouldn’t leave a kid in a car,” one tourist said.

The girl’s caregiver, 37-year-old Myriam Lubincadet, was arrested and charged with child neglect.

