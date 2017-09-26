WAVE 3 News Sunrise crew says good-bye to Julian Glover - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

WAVE 3 News Sunrise crew says good-bye to Julian Glover

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - WAVE 3 News anchor and reporter Julian Glover has accepted a position as the morning anchor at our sister station in Cleveland.

We here at WAVE 3 News wish him the best of luck!

