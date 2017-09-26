NFL opts not to react to Trump's anthem kneel 'rule' tweet

The booing at the NFL football game last night, when the entire Dallas team dropped to its knees, was loudest I have ever heard. Great anger— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 26, 2017
But while Dallas dropped to its knees as a team, they all stood up for our National Anthem. Big progress being made-we all love our country!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 26, 2017
Longtime Donald Trump associate Roger Stone says there is no evidence that he was involved with Russian interference in the 2016 election.More >>
Two major issues in this SEC breach are the potential for insider trading and whether the SEC knew about the security breach for months and only recently decided to disclose it.More >>
Attorney General Jeff Sessions says the Justice Department will intervene on behalf of people who sue colleges, claiming their free speech rights were violated.More >>
An Earle, Arkansas firefighter has been relieved of duty indefinitely over a racist Facebook post about NFL players kneeling during the national anthem.More >>
