Trump begins the morning by slamming the NFL

(AP Photo/Matt York). The Dallas Cowboys, led by owner Jerry Jones, center, take a knee prior to the national anthem prior to an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Monday, Sept. 25, 2017, in Glendale, Ariz.

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump is up and tweeting, and his target is the NFL.

Trump says "ratings for NFL football are way down except before game starts when people tune in to see whether or not our country will be disrespected."

He also says that booing at the Dallas game Monday night when the team dropped to its knees was the "loudest I have ever heard."

Following a weekend of kneeling and protesting across the NFL, the Cowboys and their owner displayed their own version of unity Monday night by kneeling on the field before rising as a group before the playing of the national anthem.

Trump noted in this tweets that the team stood for the anthem: "Big progress being made- we all love our country."

  • In Ivanka Trump's China, business ties shrouded in secrecy

    Tuesday, September 26 2017 1:07 AM EDT2017-09-26 05:07:56 GMT
    It's more difficult than ever to map the supply chains of Ivanka Trump's brand, raising questions about who her company is doing business with in China.More >>
  • As senators defect, GOP concedes health bill's fate bleak

    Tuesday, September 26 2017 3:48 AM EDT2017-09-26 07:48:06 GMT
    To resuscitate their push, Republicans would need to change opposing senators' minds, which they've tried unsuccessfully to do for months. 

    To resuscitate their push, Republicans would need to change opposing senators' minds, which they've tried unsuccessfully to do for months. 

  • NBC's Megyn Kelly says she's 'done with politics' on debut

    Monday, September 25 2017 12:27 PM EDT2017-09-25 16:27:51 GMT
    Megyn Kelly, one of the most prominent figures in the 2016 presidential campaign while at Fox News, says she's 'done with politics for now' during her debut as a morning TV host.More >>
