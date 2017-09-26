Several NCAA basketball coaches charged in fraud, corruption probe

This is a breaking news story. We will update it as we learn more information. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Charges have been filed against several assistant and associate coaches of at least four prominent NCAA basketball programs and business associates of major sports apparel providers, according to NBC News.

Federal prosecutors announced the charges on Tuesday, following a fraud and corruption probe involving college basketball.

FBI agents made several arrests on Monday evening, NBC reported.

A press conference concerning the charges is scheduled at the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District in New York at noon.

Former NBA star Chuck Person, now an associate head coach at Auburn University, is among the assistant coaches named in the 32-page complaint unsealed Tuesday morning. Lamont Evans, an assistant coach at Oklahoma State, also is one of the men facing charges. Prior to his hiring at OSU in 2016, Evans spent the previous four seasons as an assistant at the University of South Carolina. Both schools appear to be identified in the complaint.

The University of Southern California and the University of Arizona also appear to be among the schools who have assistant coaches under investigation.

Emanuel "Book" Richardson (Arizona) and Anthony Bland (Southern California) are among the other assistant coaches mentioned.

The U.S. Attorney's Office began its investigation into Person and Rashad Michel, a former NBA and NCAA basketball official whose "clothing company has a client base that consists primarily of professional athletes," according to the complaint.

The complaint also included a very telling excerpt about the two-year-long investigation:

"Since 2015, the FBI and USAO have been investigating the criminal influence of money on coaches and student-athletes who participate in intercollegiate basketball governed by the NCAA. As relevant here, the investigation has revealed numerous instances of bribes paid by athlete advisors, including financial advisors and business managers, among others, to assistant and associate basketball coaches employed by NCAA Division I universities, and sometimes directly to the student-athletes at Division I universities as facilitated by the coaches, in exchange for those coaches exerting influence over student-athletes under their control to retain the services of bribe-payors once the athletes enter the National Basketball Association ("NBA")."

Adidas' director of global marketing Jim Gatto also is named as a defendant.

According to Business Insider, Gatto and the other defendants reportedly funneled $100,000 to the family of a high school basketball player to convince the player to sign with a "public research university" in Kentucky. WAVE 3 News is working to confirm which Kentucky school the complaint is identifying.

