Several NCAA D1 head and assistant coaches charged in fraud, corruption probe

This is a breaking news story. We will update it as we learn more information. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Charges have been filed against head and assistant coaches of several prominent NCAA Division 1 basketball programs and business associates of major sports appeal providers, according to NBC News.

Federal prosecutors announced the charges on Tuesday following a fraud and corruption probe involving college basketball.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android

Several arrests were made by FBI agents on Monday evening, according to NBC.



No specific colleges have been named. A press conference concerning the charges will be held at the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District on New York at noon.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.