Muhlenberg Co. man facing rape charge

A Muhlenberg County man is charged with rape.

Deputies say they began investigating 35-year-old Christopher Mayhugh of Central City in early September.

After interviews, deputies say they were able to get a warrant and charge Mayhugh with rape of a victim under the age of 12.

Mayhugh has been released on a $10,000 bond.

Deputies say the investigation is still on-going.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.