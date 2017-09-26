Muhlenberg Co. man facing rape charge - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Muhlenberg Co. man facing rape charge

Posted by Jill Lyman
Christopher Mayhugh (Source: Muhlenberg Co. Jail) Christopher Mayhugh (Source: Muhlenberg Co. Jail)
MUHLENBERG CO., KY (WFIE) -

A Muhlenberg County man is charged with rape.

Deputies say they began investigating 35-year-old Christopher Mayhugh of Central City in early September. 

After interviews, deputies say they were able to get a warrant and charge Mayhugh with rape of a victim under the age of 12.

Mayhugh has been released on a $10,000 bond. 

Deputies say the investigation is still on-going. 

