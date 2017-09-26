Owensboro McDonald's closed for repair, will close again for renovations

The Wesleyan Park Plaza McDonald's is closed for repairs.

The website "KnOwensboro" posted pictures of the restaurant.

They show a sign on the door that reads :

"Sorry for the inconvenience. Closed until further notice due to mechanical issues. Please visit our other local McDonald's for you McCravings."

- 4800 Frederica St.

- 2306 Hwy 60 East

- 2730 Parrish Ave.

- 3328 Hwy 54

We heard back Tuesday afternoon from McDonald's officials. They say an air conditioner is being fixed, and they hope to open at some point on Wednesday.

We're also told the restaurant will close Oct. 10 for renovations.

Officials say they open back up a few months later with several updates including table service and more mobile ordering options.

