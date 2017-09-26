Owensboro McDonald's closed until further notice

Louisville Metro Police were called to a home in the 1200 block of Gilmore Lane at 12:30 p.m. on Monday.More >>
Louisville Metro Police were called to a home in the 1200 block of Gilmore Lane at 12:30 p.m. on Monday.More >>
The University of Louisville appears to be one of seven schools implicated in a scathing cash-for-talent report released Tuesday.More >>
The University of Louisville appears to be one of seven schools implicated in a scathing cash-for-talent report released Tuesday.More >>
Shepherdsville police are looking for a teenage girl who's been missing since Sunday.More >>
Shepherdsville police are looking for a teenage girl who's been missing since Sunday.More >>
An activist group claims 41 Kentucky counties have more registered voters than adults living there. Secretary of State Allison Lundergan Grimes strongly rejects the claim.More >>
An activist group claims 41 Kentucky counties have more registered voters than adults living there. Secretary of State Allison Lundergan Grimes strongly rejects the claim.More >>
For more than 20 days, there was not a single homicide in Metro Louisville. But that quickly changed once one man's murder set off a series of other shootings.More >>
For more than 20 days, there was not a single homicide in Metro Louisville. But that quickly changed once one man's murder set off a series of other shootings.More >>