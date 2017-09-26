Owensboro McDonald's closed until further notice

The Wesleyan Park Plaza McDonald's is closed until further notice.

The website "KnOwensboro" posted pictures of the restaurant.

They show a sign on the door that reads :

"Sorry for the inconvenience. Closed until further notice due to mechanical issues. Please visit our other local McDonald's for you McCravings."

- 4800 Frederica St.

- 2306 Hwy 60 East

- 2730 Parrish Ave.

- 3328 Hwy 54

We tried to call the restaurant, but there was no answer.

We have also reached out to McDonald's corporate offices.

