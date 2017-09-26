MISSING: Have you seen this Shepherdsville teen?

SHEPHERDSVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Shepherdsville police are looking for a teenage girl who's been missing since Sunday.

Heavenly Angel Green, 17, is five feet tall and weighs 105 pounds.

She has blue eyes and dyed-black hair.

No other information about Green was immediately available.

Anyone with information about Green's whereabouts should call Shepherdsville police at 502-921-1000.

