UPDATE: Missing Shepherdsville teen located

SHEPHERDSVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Shepherdsville police say a missing teenage girl has been found

Heavenly Angel Green, 17, had been missing since Sunday.

Police did not provide information about where Green was found.

