Father, son accused of robbing, threatening to kill man and his family

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A father and son are facing charges in a robbery that happened earlier this month.

Louisville Metro Police were called to a home in the 1200 block of Gilmore Lane at 12:30 p.m. on Monday. The victim told dispatchers he was being held at gunpoint by Perez Luis Mustelier, 27.

When officers arrived, they found the victim in the home with Mustelier and his father, Nunez Boris Mustelier, 46, according to police reports.

The victim told police the suspects had robbed him at gunpoint on September 18, taking a safe filled with $10,000 cash, and pointed a gun at him and demanded more money. He said his girlfriend as son were held against their will.

The victim also said the suspects threatened to kill his family in American and in Cuba, and that a phone call was made to someone in Cuba who told the victim to do what was demanded or his family in Cuba would die.

Police searched the victims' rooms and found a handgun, large amount of cash, marijuana in separate bags and scales, the reports state.

Nunez Boris Mustelier told police the victim gave him the money for safe keeping while the victim went to back to Cuba.

Both suspects are charged with two counts of robber, four counts of unlawful imprisonment, trafficking in marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

