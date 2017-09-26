Henderson man facing burglary charge

The Urban Seniors Jobs Program serves people 55 and older who have low incomes.More >>
The Urban Seniors Jobs Program serves people 55 and older who have low incomes.More >>
The University of Louisville appears to be one of seven schools implicated in a scathing cash-for-talent report released Tuesday.More >>
The University of Louisville appears to be one of seven schools implicated in a scathing cash-for-talent report released Tuesday.More >>
Heavenly Angel Green, 17, had been missing since Sunday.More >>
Heavenly Angel Green, 17, had been missing since Sunday.More >>
Louisville Metro Police were called to a home in the 1200 block of Gilmore Lane at 12:30 p.m. on Monday.More >>
Louisville Metro Police were called to a home in the 1200 block of Gilmore Lane at 12:30 p.m. on Monday.More >>
An activist group claims 41 Kentucky counties have more registered voters than adults living there. Secretary of State Allison Lundergan Grimes strongly rejects the claim.More >>
An activist group claims 41 Kentucky counties have more registered voters than adults living there. Secretary of State Allison Lundergan Grimes strongly rejects the claim.More >>