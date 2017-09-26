Henderson man facing burglary charge - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Henderson man facing burglary charge

Posted by Kenny Douglass, Digital Content Producer
HENDERSON, KY (WFIE) -

A Henderson man is in jail facing a burglary charge.

Police say 56-year-old Bradley Langley went into a home on Mill Street without permission.  

Officers say the back door of the home was damaged and the glass was shattered.

Langley is in the Henderson County Jail.

