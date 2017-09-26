Henderson man accused of assaulting woman

A Henderson man is in jail, accused of assaulting and chasing a woman with a knife.

Robert Elliott, 59, is facing charges of wanton endangerment, alcohol intoxication, and domestic violence.



Police say the incident happened in July, but Elliott was just arrested.

Police say he assaulted the woman and threatened to kill her while holding a knife next to the victim and an infant. A toddler was also there.

The woman suffered minor injuries. No one else was hurt.

