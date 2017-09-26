Louisville Urban League hosts Spotlight Awards

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Louisville Urban League is recognizing local groups that help older workers get the training they need to succeed.

The Urban Seniors Jobs Program hosted its Spotlight Awards on Tuesday to thank the agencies, employers and people who provide resources for their clients.

USJP is an initiative that serves people 55 and older who have low incomes.

"We've got so many people in our community who want to be connected," Urban League President and CEO Sadiqa Reynolds said. "We've got a lot of seniors who are raising grandchildren and they are engaged. They're still very young and want to be active, so this is a great way to do that. And, it's good for the workforce."

The Urban League hopes to recruit more groups who want to participate in USJP. Anyone who is interested can call 585-4622.

