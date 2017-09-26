Union Co. Judge-Exec Jenkins leads first Fiscal Court meeting following federal indictment

Union County Judge-Executive Jody Jenkins leads the the first Fiscal Court meeting since his federal indictment earlier this month.

Behind a closed door, Union County Fiscal Court discussed what officials called "potential and pending litigation," following the federal indictment of the man in charge. Judge-Executive Jenkins is accused of using his position to gain gifts and money.

Justice Department officials say he received about $20,000 between March and July of 2014.

We followed Judge-Executive Jenkins back to his office after the Fiscal Court meeting ended. He declined comment to every question we asked him.

His response to every question was, "If you want to talk to my attorney, that's fine, but I don't have any comment today."

Union County Magistrate Joe Clements says the accusations do worry him.

"I think we're always concerned about it, regardless of what all is going on," says Clements.

He tells us he is keeping sight of his responsibilities.

Clements says, "We have to try to carry on with the function of the County. That's what I was elected to do, and that's what I'm going to do to the best of my ability."

Clements tells us Jenkins is a duly elected official, which means no one has the power to remove him. He will remain in his position unless he is convicted or resigns.

We reached out to Jenkins' attorney and have not heard back.

If convicted, Jenkins is facing up to 80 years in prison, a $1,000,000 fine, and a three-year supervised release.

We will continue to bring you updates in this case as we learn more.

