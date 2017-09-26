NKY BBQ joint joins restaurants opting not to show NFL games

The owner of a Florence barbecue joint has decided not to show NFL games in his restaurant.

Players in the National Football League have recently been protesting racial inequality in the U.S. by taking a knee during the national anthem, which is played before games. These protests started this past season with quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who is currently unemployed (though some argue he is still skilled enough to be a starter in the league).

This past weekend, at a speech in Alabama, President Donald Trump referred to football players who kneel during the national anthem as sons of b------. Weeks earlier, Trump had said there were good people on both sides of a protest that turned violent in Charlottesville, a protest that involved white supremacists.

Many in the sports world responded to Trump’s comments from this past weekend, including a Cleveland Browns running back, who said this:

Military past and present & to those fallen we love & respect you, know this has nothin to do with your hard work, dedication & bravery. ?? — Isaiah Crowell (@IsaiahCrowell34) September 24, 2017

This past weekend, more than 100 NFL players protested, according to New York Magazine.

These protests have prompted restaurants in the U.S. to stop showing NFL games at their places of businesses, including a barbecue restaurant in northern Kentucky. The owner, Guy Cummins, a Marine Corps veteran, posted his reasoning to Facebook this week:

Guy Cummins, Marine Corps veteran and owner of Smokin’ This and That BBQ in Florence, Kentucky took a stand against the NFL and some of their players for the United States flag and what it represents today on the restaurant’s Facebook page. News Alert … Until NFL players start standing during the National Anthem, Smokin’ This and That will no longer show any more games in our place of business. I know that we will lose some business because of this but we need to make a stand! Mr. Cummins is a six-year Marine Corps veteran and almost lost his life while serving overseas.

“The flag not only represents the freedoms which we hold dearly in this great country, but even more so the men and women who have lost their lives and those who are currently serving. For an individual to take a knee during the National Anthem is disrespecting all of the men and women who fought for our great nation, plain and simple,” Cummins said in the social media post.

The post suggests supporters of Cummins' message are encouraging other businesses to follow his lead. Cummins hashtagged the post with “No knees in this joint,” “Make a stand,” and “Best of NKY BBQ.”

RELATED | Steelers tackle Villanueva: mix up led to anthem flap

Readers can find an overview of free speech here. For example, freedom of speech includes the right not to speak -- specifically the right not to salute the flag. It also includes the right to use certain offensive words and phrases to convey political messages.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.