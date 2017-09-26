NCAA expert Dr. David Ridpath weighs in on basketball bribery scandal

Dr. David Ridpath spoke to WAVE 3 News in the wake of bribery allegations involving a UofL basketball recruit. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – WAVE 3 News anchor Scott Reynolds talked exclusively with NCAA consultant Dr. David Ridpath in the wake of the federal investigation into accusations of bribery for college basketball recruits.

Ridpath is a former coach and administrator at Marshall University who was involved in reforming the school's athletic program following their own scandal.

Ridpath said he was not shocked at the news of the allegations, but was surprised that the investigation was conducted by the federal government.

When asked about Rick Pitino's possible involvement in the alleged bribery scheme, Ridpath said, "I cannot in any way see how Rick Pitino survives this."

