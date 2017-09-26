FDA approves new cancer treatment

Norton Cancer Institute at the corner of Floyd St. and Broadway. (Source: WAVE 3 News Archives)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Specialists at the Norton Cancer Institute are celebrating a big win after approval by the FDA of a new cancer treatment.

The treatment, called Aliqopa, is for follicular lymphoma, a type of cancer that makes abnormal white blood cells to fight infections.

The approval of the treatment is critical because this type of cancer often comes back, even after multiple treatments.

Doctors say Aliqopa will be a safe alternative, especially since some patients develop a resistance to previously used therapies.

