UofL students, fans brace as another scandal hits

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - One of the biggest questions following Tuesday's bombshell revelation about a cash-for-talent scandal centers around the futures of UofL basketball coach Rick Pitino and athletic director Tom Jurich.

If the Katina Powell sex scandal wasn't enough to rock the UofL program in 2015, Tuesday's news not what Cards fans wanted to hear.

On the airwaves at 93.9 The Ville, the latest scandal to shake Third Street is the topic.

"This is a panic time for the University of Louisville," 93.9 Midday host Marques Maybin said.

Added co-host Steven Rummage: "By all means, all signs point to this being extremely bad news for the University of Louisville."

The lunch crowd at the Hall of Fame Café watched the FBI's afternoon news conference carried live on WAVE 3 News.

"My dad worked at University of Louisville; I've been a season ticket holder my whole life," Cards fan Bill Distler said. "This is very serious."

Although UofL wasn't specifically named in court documents, all signs pointed to the school. Then, Tuesday afternoon, UofL acknowledged it received notice that it is included in the federal investigation involving criminal activity related to recruiting.

"It's very, very disheartening," Distler said. "With everything going on at UofL, the past incidents that we had, I just hope that we come through this without anyone else being named in the investigation here, and you know, Rick Pitino come out unscathed."

Students on campus said the national spotlight is once again on the athletic department.

"We already have stuff going on in that part of the school so, it will be kind of depressing," UofL student Nancy Hanner said.

Added Matt Schardein: "Scandal and scandal on the news all the time about UofL."

"I think as fans, we probably all realize this is going on anyway or we suspect it," Distler said. "This just brings it to light. I'm sure there are a lot of people out there scrambling to cover themselves."

UofL's interim president, Dr. Gregory Postel, sent out a statement saying any violations will not be tolerated and that the school will cooperate fully with any law enforcement or NCAA investigation into the matter.

