KY 80/West Broadway in Mayfield blocked due to a gas leak.

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
MAYFIELD, KY (KFVS) -

KY 80/West Broadway in Mayfield, Kentucky is blocked between 14th Street and 15th Street due to a gas leak.

The estimated duration is about 4 hours.

Police are detouring traffic along side streets in the area while repairs are ongoing.  

Motorists are advised to seek an alternate route, if possible.

