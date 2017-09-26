KY 80/West Broadway in Mayfield blocked due to a gas leak.

KY 80/West Broadway in Mayfield, Kentucky is blocked between 14th Street and 15th Street due to a gas leak.

The estimated duration is about 4 hours.

Police are detouring traffic along side streets in the area while repairs are ongoing.

Motorists are advised to seek an alternate route, if possible.

