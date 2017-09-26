Report: Yo Gotti named person of interest by LAPD in Young Dolph shooting

A Memphis rapper was shot multiple times in Hollywood and rushed to a local hospital, according to a report from TMZ.

Young Dolph, who's real name is Adolph Thornton, Jr., was just outside Shoe Palace at the famous Hollywood and Highland intersection in California when he was shot.

Young Dolph was shot multiple times, but his injuries don't appear to be life threatening. He was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.

LAPD said it has one person in custody for the shooting.

TMZ later reported that Memphis' own Yo Gotti has been named a person of interest by LAPD.

Both Yo Gotti and Young Dolph were in Hollywood on Tuesday, and their crews reportedly got into some sort of disagreement.

Earlier this year, Young Dolph's vehicle was shot approximately 100 times while he was on his way to a performance in Charlotte. Memphis rapper Blac Youngsta was arrested in connection with the shooting.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.