Technology brings new equipment for Jefferson Co. polling stations

One of the new ballot machines coming to Jefferson county in 2018. (Source: Doug Druschke, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - When voters in Jefferson County go to the polls for the May 2018 primaries things are going to have a different look.

The Jefferson County Clerk's Office announced that new equipment for polling stations around the county. The new gear includes Express Vote and an updated version of the machine that receives your ballots.

With Express Vote, voters will see a digitized version of the questionnaire and use the touchscreen to make your selections. This makes it easier for people who may have disabilities to make their choice.

Once the questionnaire is completed, the machine will print it out for you and you can drop your ballot into the other machine that receives them.

Jefferson County Clerk Bobbie Holsclaw says the $3 million investment is going to streamline things.

"We decided to get new ones because it was time," Holsclaw said. "The other equipment is now 20 years old - hard to replace the parts - and technology changes every day, so we're hoping that this is all new and easier for the voter to use."

The data from the machine will then be stored on a thumb drive for collection while the physical ballots will be dropped into a locked box to be kept secure for recounts.

