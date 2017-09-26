Pitino issues statement on FBI probe into NCAA bribery claims

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - UofL basketball coach Rick Pitino issued a statement on Tuesday's FBI investigation into bribery charges involving several high-profile NCAA basketball programs:
"These allegations come as a complete shock to me. If true, I agree with the U.S. Attorneys Office that these third-party schemes, initiated by a few bad actors, operated to commit a fraud on the impacted universities and their basketball programs, including the University of Louisville. Our fans and supporters deserve better and I am committed to taking whatever steps are needed to ensure those responsible are held accountable."
This story is being updated.
