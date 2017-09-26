Chiefs retain top spot in AP Pro32 poll; Falcons remain 2nd

(AP Photo/Duane Burleson). Detroit Lions wide receiver Golden Tate, bottom left, falls into the end zone for a 1-yard touchdown reception during the second half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2017, in Detroit. Th...

By SIMMI BUTTARAP Sports Writer

NEW YORK (AP) - Through three weeks, the NFL is down to two unbeaten teams: the Kansas City Chiefs and Atlanta Falcons.

While the fast start for the defending NFC champions is no surprise, the Chiefs are on quite a roll.

Kansas City is the No. 1 team in the latest AP Pro32 poll , receiving 11 of 12 first-place votes for 383 points Tuesday in balloting by media members who regularly cover the NFL.

The Chiefs play their second nationally televised game of the season when they host the Washington Redskins on Monday night.

"The Chiefs clearly look like the best team in the league ... right now," said Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk.

"But those AFC West games are going to be must-watch, with that division sporting two other contenders."

The Falcons remained at No. 2 and received the other first-place vote for 370 points. Atlanta hung on to beat Detroit 30-26 on Sunday after video review showed cornerback Brian Poole touching Golden Tate as the receiver's knee went down just shy of the goal line.

The touchdown was nullified, the last 10 seconds were run off the clock and the Falcons survived as the NFC's only unbeaten team.

"Saved by replay, time runoff," Fox Sports' John Czarnecki said.

New England moved up two spots to No. 3.

"Brandin Cooks shows why he was the worth trading for, as the former Saints receiver scores the game-winner in an unexpected shootout with the Texans," Newsday's Bob Glauber said of the Patriots' 36-33 victory.

"Cautionary note: What's up with the Patriots' defense?"

Green Bay jumped three positions to No. 4 after its 27-24 overtime win over the winless Cincinnati Bengals. The Packers open Week 4 when they host NFC North rival Chicago on Thursday night.

The Dallas Cowboys gained five places to No. 5.

Oakland, Denver and Detroit are in an unusual three-way tie at No. 6. The Raiders travel to the Mile High City on Sunday to face the Broncos in a big AFC West showdown.

The Pittsburgh Steelers slid five spots to No. 9 after falling to the then-winless Bears in overtime.

The Minnesota Vikings and Tennessee Titans each gained five spots to No. 10 and 11 respectively.

At the bottom of the league there are five teams at 0-3. Two of those squads, the Bengals and Browns, meet in the "Battle of Ohio" on Sunday in Cleveland.

"If Cleveland remains winless after this Colts-Bengals-Jets run, an 0-16 slate is very much in play," said Ira Kaufman of SB Nation Radio.

