Jerry Jones: Cowboys' display could be 'template' for NFL

By SCHUYLER DIXONAP Pro Football Writer

FRISCO, Texas (AP) - Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones says his team's decision to kneel together before the national anthem and stand during the song with the flag displayed could be "a template going forward in the NFL."

Speaking on his radio show Tuesday, Jones said he told his players to trust him that such an approach could work as a way to avoid criticism for what some people see as disrespect for the flag and the country.

The Cowboys recovered from a slow start after the pregame display and beat the Arizona Cardinals 28-17 a week after another sluggish first half in a 42-17 loss to Denver.

Coach Jason Garrett said it was "hard to know" if the slow start had anything to do with the amount of time the Cowboys spent in the two days before the Monday night game deciding how to respond to President Donald Trump's criticism of NFL players.

