Money: What UofL scandal could mean for KFC YUM! Center

The scandal has some calling for the NCAA death penalty if the allegations are proven true. If that were to occur, it could leave the home of the program's games in trouble.More >>
The University of Louisville appears to be one of seven schools implicated in a scathing cash-for-talent report released Tuesday.More >>
UofL basketball coach Rick Pitino issued a statement on Tuesday's FBI investigation into bribery charges involving several high-profile NCAA basketball programs:More >>
Here in the city that's home to "University-6," as the University of Louisville is identified in a federal criminal complaint filed by the Acting U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, the feeling of devastation is exceeded only by anger and disbelief.More >>
Ridpath is a former coach and administrator at Marshall University who was involved in reforming the school's athletic program following their own scandal.More >>
