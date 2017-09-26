Henderson parking issues take center stage in Tuesday's meeting

Henderson city commissioners are looking at suggestions to consider changing the current downtown parking ordinance.

The parking plan generates a ton of tickets, but not much revenue on the bottom line.

Tuesday's regular city commission meeting was the chance for the public to shine light on any parking issues to their local lawmakers.

The Central Business Downtown District currently has a two-hour free parking limit before cars get tagged with a ticket. Henderson Mayor Steve Austin says the current ordinance is meant to encourage customer turnover.

Some business owners in the district like it as is. Others think there should be no limit at all.

"I'm a new business owner. I relocated there a couple of years ago so I'm learning about the parking issues," said Lisa Fulkerson. "It seems to be mostly between Water Street and Green, between First and Second, and of course the Judicial Center--so we have that lovely building over there with zero parking for it."

Fulkerson told the panel she's in and out of her office throughout the day and explained she's already had her fair share of tickets.

Mayor Austin tells 14 News, the revenue stream the tickets generate for the city is a losing proposition. He says the city generates about $30,000 a year on parking tickets but it takes about $60,000 to fund the current system.

The solution?

Many suggest to bump up the two hour limit to three, or eliminate the policing system altogether. Commissioners say they're now taking a look at all of the options, and the next step, Mayor Austin says, is to come up with a revision of the existing parking ordinance.

In other business during Tuesday's meeting, the mayor and commissioners officially endorsed one of the three options for the future I-69 bridge. The board unanimously voted on a resolution to support Central Corridor 1.

City leaders say the other two routes would disrupt hundreds of homes and businesses along U.S. Highway 41 N. Central Corridor 1 is the least expensive option to build and officials say it would cause the least disruption to the area.

But, several local farmers during the meeting said much of the land within Central Corridor 1 is within a floodplain.

