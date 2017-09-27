College basketball takes a big hit with arrests

(AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews). Acting U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York Joon H. Kim speaks during a press conference after announcing the arrest of four assistant basketball coaches from Arizona, Auburn, the University of Southern Califo...

(AP Photo/John Bazemore, File). FILE - In this March 12, 2014, file photo, South Carolina assistant coach Lamont Evans shouts from the sideline during the second half in a first-round Southeastern Conference tournament college basketball game against ...

(C. Aluka Berry/The State via AP). In this undated photo, University of South Carolina assistant coach Lamont Evans talks with Bruce Ellington during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Missouri at Colonial Life Arena in Columbia,...

(AP Photo/Tony Dejak, File). FILE - In this March 15, 2012, file photo, San Diego State assistant coach Tony Bland, left, talks during NCAA college basketball practice in Columbus, Ohio. Bland, who is currently an assistant at Southern California, was...

By JOHN MARSHALLAP Basketball Writer

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) - Federal charges brought Tuesday in New York against assistant college basketball coaches for bribes and kickbacks could change the landscape of the sport.

Ten men have been charged in a crackdown on corruption in college basketball with using bribes to influence athletes' choice of schools, shoe sponsors, agents, financial advisers and even tailors. Those charged include a top Adidas executive and four assistant coaches from around the country.

The initial charges could be just the tip of the iceberg. More programs and coaches could be entangled as the FBI digs deeper, and schools where the arrested coaches previously worked could face scrutiny.

The FBI and U.S. attorneys have the reach and the power to expand the investigation. It has also set up a tip line and encouraged anyone with information on the case to come forward.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.