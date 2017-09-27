US Interior chief wants smaller monuments, but not at home

The Dallas Cowboys and owner Jerry Jones kneeled together before the playing of the national anthem against the Arizona CardinalsMore >>
The Dallas Cowboys and owner Jerry Jones kneeled together before the playing of the national anthem against the Arizona CardinalsMore >>
It's more difficult than ever to map the supply chains of Ivanka Trump's brand, raising questions about who her company is doing business with in ChinaMore >>
It's more difficult than ever to map the supply chains of Ivanka Trump's brand, raising questions about who her company is doing business with in ChinaMore >>
The Dallas Cowboys and owner Jerry Jones kneeled together before the playing of the national anthem against the Arizona CardinalsMore >>
The Dallas Cowboys and owner Jerry Jones kneeled together before the playing of the national anthem against the Arizona CardinalsMore >>
Conservative Sen. Rand Paul remains opposed to the newly revised Republican bill repealing the Obama health care lawMore >>
Conservative Sen. Rand Paul remains opposed to the newly revised Republican bill repealing the Obama health care lawMore >>
Jennifer Lopez has pledged $1 million toward hurricane relief efforts in her family's native Puerto RicoMore >>
Jennifer Lopez has pledged $1 million toward hurricane relief efforts in her family's native Puerto RicoMore >>
North Korea's foreign minister says Trump's tweet was a declaration of war against his countryMore >>
North Korea's foreign minister says Trump's tweet was a declaration of war against his countryMore >>
US researchers about to recruit 1 million people to study how genes, environments and lifestyles interact, bid to end cookie-cutter careMore >>
US researchers about to recruit 1 million people to study how genes, environments and lifestyles interact, bid to end cookie-cutter careMore >>
President Donald Trump says his objection to NFL players protesting during the national anthem has nothing do with race, instead it has to do with "respect for our country and respect for our flag."More >>
President Donald Trump says his objection to NFL players protesting during the national anthem has nothing do with race, instead it has to do with "respect for our country and respect for our flag."More >>
President Donald Trump says his objection to NFL players protesting during the national anthem has nothing do with race, instead it has to do with "respect for our country and respect for our flag."More >>
President Donald Trump says his objection to NFL players protesting during the national anthem has nothing do with race, instead it has to do with "respect for our country and respect for our flag."More >>
Authorities say 1 person is dead and at least seven victims are being treated for injuries after a shooting at the Burnette Chapel Church of Christ in the Nashville neighborhood in AntiochMore >>
Authorities say 1 person is dead and at least seven victims are being treated for injuries after a shooting at the Burnette Chapel Church of Christ in the Nashville neighborhood in AntiochMore >>