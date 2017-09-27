Assault rifles stolen from Morganfield home; two arrested

Police arrested two people after they say the pair stole two assault rifles from a home in Morganfield.

The burglary happened late Sunday night or early Monday morning at home in the 300 block of W. Main Street. Two AK-47 rifles were reported stolen.

Investigators later learned that the suspects broke in twice during the night. The first time, they stole a broken AK-47, so they went back and took two working AK-47s.

Then Monday night, authorities, posing as the burglary victim, communicated with the juvenile by text telling him he could return the weapons without getting in trouble.

We're told he showed up to the meeting with two loaded AK-47s and a knife.

The juvenile was then taken to police and that's when he identified 21-year-old Dakota Stewart as the second suspect.

Tuesday night, authorities got an arrest warrant for Stewart and a search warrant for his home in the 500 block of N. Hughes St. in Morganfield.

MPD says the 21 y/o is Dakota Stewart of Morganfield. Police says he has a history with law enforcement. He was arrested last night. @14News — Hillary Simon (@Hillary14News) September 27, 2017

According to Union Co. jail logs, Stewart is facing charges of 1st-degree burglary and trafficking marijuana.

The juvenile is in being held in McCracken Co.

Police say the pair's current charges are being sent to the ATF because they tried to sell the AK-47s. We're told that could lead to federal charges.

We'll keep you updated.

Follow us online at 14NEWS.com and on Twitter. Search 14NEWS in the iTunes App Store or Google Play or click here to download our 14 News mobile app to get the latest headlines from around the Tri-State.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.